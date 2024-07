New Car Registrations In Romania Up 13.4% To 83,505 Units YoY In January-June 2024

New car registrations increased by 13.4% to 83,505 units in Romania in January-June 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, and by 4.5% to 5,683,843 units in the European Union, ACAROM and ACEA data showed on July 18.