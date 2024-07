Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Sees Revenue Up 8.5% To RON82.2M In 2023

Wet Wipe Maker Europack Media Sees Revenue Up 8.5% To RON82.2M In 2023. Europack Media, a Constanta-based company that makes wet wipes, ended 2023 with RON82.2 million, an increase of 8.5% on 2022. Net profit went up, as well, to RON8.3 million from RON7.7 million, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]