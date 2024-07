Five-Star Sheraton Hotel In Bucharest Ends 2023 With 21% Growth, Upbeat About 2024 After H1 Performance

Five-Star Sheraton Hotel In Bucharest Ends 2023 With 21% Growth, Upbeat About 2024 After H1 Performance. Grand Plaza Hotel, which manages the five-star Sheraton Hotel in Bucharest, ended last year with RON52.8 million revenue, an increase of 21% on the previous year and RON1 million net profit, Finance Ministry data show. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]