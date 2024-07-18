C & W Echinox: Office Building Landlords Offer Personal Development Workshops To Encourage Return To Office

C & W Echinox: Office Building Landlords Offer Personal Development Workshops To Encourage Return To Office. Office building landlords have started to organize personal development and nutrition workshops, massage sessions and multisensory experiences such as cheese or ice cream tastings to create a work environment, which encourages a gradual return to offices, real estate consultant Cushman (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]