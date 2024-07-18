Cold Cuts Producer Meda Eyes RON27M Investments In 2024Luchi Georgescu, the owner of Romanian cold cuts producer Meda Prod 98, one of the largest players in the market, has an investment budget of RON27 million for 2024, almost three times higher than the RON10 million level reported in 2023.
Investment Fund CEECAT Acquires Food Packaging Producer PaccorGoodpack Sarl, a company in the portfolio of investment fund CEECAT Fund II, has acquired the entire package of shares in the company Paccor from Sfantu Gheorghe, which operates in the plastic packaging film and sheet (including laminated) manufacturing sector.
Romgaz Makes RON190M Term Deposit With Exim Banca RomaneascaNatural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange of having made a term deposit without auto-renewal option at the Exim Banca Romaneasca, in amount of RON190 milion, due on September 18, 2024.