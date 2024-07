PwC Romania Assisted Digital Music Company Believe In Buying 25% In Global Records

PwC Romania Assisted Digital Music Company Believe In Buying 25% In Global Records. A team of transaction experts form PwC Romania along with PwC France provided fiscal due diligence services to France-based digital music company Believe in its acquisition of 25% in Global Records founded by Stefan Lucian in 2008. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]