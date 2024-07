Bucharest events: Solo show by Adrian Cojocaru at Gaep

Bucharest events: Solo show by Adrian Cojocaru at Gaep. Gaep Presents, a program of exhibitions focusing on work by emerging artists and established collaborators of the gallery other than the artists it represents, kicks off on July 19 with Acts of In-Between, a solo show by Adrian Cojocaru. A story of food and art, and of the rituals and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]