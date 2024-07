Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Marrakesh, Krakow starting October

Wizz Air to fly from Bucharest to Marrakesh, Krakow starting October. Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air announced the launch of two new routes on July 18, from Bucharest to Marrakesh and Krakow. Both flights will be available from October. The airline will operate the Bucharest-Marrakesh route twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, beginning October 28. Prices (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]