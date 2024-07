Cold Cuts Producer Meda Eyes RON27M Investments In 2024

Cold Cuts Producer Meda Eyes RON27M Investments In 2024. Luchi Georgescu, the owner of Romanian cold cuts producer Meda Prod 98, one of the largest players in the market, has an investment budget of RON27 million for 2024, almost three times higher than the RON10 million level reported in 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]