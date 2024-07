Investment Fund CEECAT Acquires Food Packaging Producer Paccor

Investment Fund CEECAT Acquires Food Packaging Producer Paccor. Goodpack Sarl, a company in the portfolio of investment fund CEECAT Fund II, has acquired the entire package of shares in the company Paccor from Sfantu Gheorghe, which operates in the plastic packaging film and sheet (including laminated) manufacturing sector. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]