Sennheiser Romania Reports RON384M Turnover For 2023, Up 16% YoY. Sennheiser International Manufacturing GMBH, the Romanian branch of German headphones and audio systems manufacturer Sennheiser, reported a turnover of RON384 million for 2023, higher by RON61 million (+16%) than in 2022, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]