Interstar Chim Plans To Overshoot For 1st Time RON200M Turnover Mark In Romania In 2024

Interstar Chim Plans To Overshoot For 1st Time RON200M Turnover Mark In Romania In 2024. Household cleaning and personal care products manufacturer, importer and wholesaler Interstar Chim, whose portfolio includes the brands Igienol, Rivex and Aroxol, seeks to go beyond the RON200 million turnover mark in Romania, for the first time, expecting a 13% increase in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]