July 18, 2024

Interstar Chim Plans To Overshoot For 1st Time RON200M Turnover Mark In Romania In 2024
Jul 18, 2024

Interstar Chim Plans To Overshoot For 1st Time RON200M Turnover Mark In Romania In 2024.

Household cleaning and personal care products manufacturer, importer and wholesaler Interstar Chim, whose portfolio includes the brands Igienol, Rivex and Aroxol, seeks to go beyond the RON200 million turnover mark in Romania, for the first time, expecting a 13% increase in 2024.

Goldring Aims To Register 200 Clients For Discretionary Account Service In 2024 Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of trading volume at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, aims to register this year 200 clients for the new Discretionary account service, as well as assets worth over RON50 million.

CTP Completes Phase I Of CTPark Arad West CTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the delivery of 23,000 square meters from the CTPark Arad West project, with an additional 20,000 sqm ready for fit-out works of tenant companies.

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Some Assets Of Peeraj Brands International By Shoebox Product Romania's Competition Council has announced in a press statement on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Shoebox Product SRL intends to take over the assets related to the sale of footwear under the Skechers brand, which belong to Peeraj Brands International SRL.

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Thermotop Technology By Revaty Limited And Tradeflax Limited Romania's Competition Council has announced on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Revaty Limited, Cyprus, and Tradeflax Limited, Cyprus, plan to take over Thermotop Technology S.R.L.

Romania bans TV and street advertising for electronic cigarettes, vapes Romanian president Klaus Iohannis approved the law prohibiting any form of audiovisual advertising for electronic cigarettes, including Vape devices or heated tobacco devices. The law also extends these restrictions to all products containing tobacco or nicotine (including nicotine pouches). (...)

Nusco Imobiliara Sells Over 75% Of Phase II Of Nusco City Project In Bucharest Construction works on Phase II of the Nusco City project in northern Bucharest started in fall 2023 and the first three blocks of apartments, out of a total seven blocks of this phase, are due to be delivered at the end of 2025.

 


