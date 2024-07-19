Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina V?lean ranked among most influential MEPs

Romania's former EU Commissioner Adina V?lean ranked among most influential MEPs. The European publication Politico included Adina V?lean (PNL, PPE) in a ranking of MEPs worth watching in the new mandate of the European Parliament. V?lean has been Commissioner for Transport in the European Commission for the last five years. She entered the European Parliament on the joint (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]