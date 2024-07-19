PPC borrows EUR 200 mln from EBRD-led syndicate for its power distribution networks in southern Romania

PPC borrows EUR 200 mln from EBRD-led syndicate for its power distribution networks in southern Romania. Re?ele Electrice companies, part of the PPC Group, signed on July 18 credit agreements worth RON 1 billion (EUR 200 million) with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Banca Transilvania, BCR, and ING Bank Romania, as part of a syndicated financing in which the EBRD was (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]