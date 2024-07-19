Sales of new cars in Romania up 62.1% y/y in June against 3.6% y/y advance in Europe



In June, the sale of new cars in Romania posted the strongest rate in Europe, namely an increase of 62.1% versus an average of 3.6% in Europe, according to the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA), quoted by Economica.net. Romania’s market keeps a small share (1.2% in H1) (...)