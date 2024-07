Romania’s construction output up 5.4% y/y in April-May

Romania’s construction output up 5.4% y/y in April-May. Romania’s construction works volume contracted by 2.9% y/y in May, dragged down by the 13.3% y/y plunge in the residential buildings segment and by the 6.9% y/y decline in the non-residential buildings segment, according to data published by the statistics office INS. The volume of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]