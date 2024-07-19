WDP Buys Over 135,000 Sqm Of Logistics Space And Land Plots From Globalworth And Global Vision In EUR110M Deal



WDP Buys Over 135,000 Sqm Of Logistics Space And Land Plots From Globalworth And Global Vision In EUR110M Deal.

Belgium's WDP, one of the largest industrial and logistics property developers in Romania, has acquired a portfolio comprising 136,374 square meters of logistics space and a land plot of over 300,000 sqm in Bucharest, Constanta and Targu Mures, in a transaction worth roughly EUR110 million.