Orthopedics Medical Center Opens Fourth Clinic In Timis County In Wake Of EUR900,000 Investment

The Orthopedics Medical Center, based in Romania's western city of Timisoara and held by a family of physicians, will be opening its fourth clinic in Timis County, in the Tomnatic commune, near Timisoara, following an investment of EUR900,000.