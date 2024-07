Renault Wants Automobile Dacia To Sell Over EUR20B Worth Of Cars In 2030

The Bigster SUV, which is going to enter production at Automobile Dacia's plant in Mioveni in late 2024, along with two other new compact models, will push Dacia towards global sales worth over EUR20 billion.