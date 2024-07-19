Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission

Romanian politicians congratulate Ursula von der Leyen after her re-election as head of the European Commission. Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu and president of the Senate Nicolae Ciuc?, leaders of the two parties forming the governing coalition, congratulated Ursula von der Leyen after she was reconfirmed as president of the European Commission. The Liberal (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuc? expressed (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]