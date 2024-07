City Grill Takes Two 5 To Go Coffee Shops To Otopeni Airport

City Grill Takes Two 5 To Go Coffee Shops To Otopeni Airport. The City Grill Group, one of the leading restaurant businesses in Romania, has recently opened two 5 to go coffee shops inside the Henri Coanda International Airport, following the signing of a franchising contract with the 5 to go network. City Grill expects the two coffee shops to generate (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]