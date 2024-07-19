Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Some Assets Of Peeraj Brands International By Shoebox Product

Competition Council Approves Takeover Of Some Assets Of Peeraj Brands International By Shoebox Product. Romania's Competition Council has announced in a press statement on July 19 that it approved the transaction through which Shoebox Product SRL intends to take over the assets related to the sale of footwear under the Skechers brand, which belong to Peeraj Brands International SRL. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]