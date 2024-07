Nusco Imobiliara Sells Over 75% Of Phase II Of Nusco City Project In Bucharest

Nusco Imobiliara Sells Over 75% Of Phase II Of Nusco City Project In Bucharest. Construction works on Phase II of the Nusco City project in northern Bucharest started in fall 2023 and the first three blocks of apartments, out of a total seven blocks of this phase, are due to be delivered at the end of 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]