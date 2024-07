Daniel Adam Steps Down As Chief Financial Officer Of Holde Agri Invest

Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), one of the largest players in the Romanian agribusiness sector, has announced in a stock market report on July 19 that Daniel Adam resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective September 1,.2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]