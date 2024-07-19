Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assists Nala Renewables In Buying PV Park In Caras-Severin

Law Firm Clifford Chance Badea Assists Nala Renewables In Buying PV Park In Caras-Severin. Clifford Chance Badea, the Bucharest office of global law firm Clifford Chance, has advised UK-based Nala Renewables Limited in its deal closed in Romania, namely the acquisition from Monsson Group of a ready-to-build photovoltaic park in Caras- Severin, with a total installed capacity of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]