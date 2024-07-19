Romania bans TV and street advertising for electronic cigarettes, vapes

Romania bans TV and street advertising for electronic cigarettes, vapes. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis approved the law prohibiting any form of audiovisual advertising for electronic cigarettes, including Vape devices or heated tobacco devices. The law also extends these restrictions to all products containing tobacco or nicotine (including nicotine pouches). (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]