Goldring Aims To Register 200 Clients For Discretionary Account Service In 2024

Goldring Aims To Register 200 Clients For Discretionary Account Service In 2024. Goldring, one of the most active brokers in Romania in terms of trading volume at the Bucharest Stock Exchange, aims to register this year 200 clients for the new Discretionary account service, as well as assets worth over RON50 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]