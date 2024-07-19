CTP Completes Phase I Of CTPark Arad WestCTP, Europe’s largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the delivery of 23,000 square meters from the CTPark Arad West project, with an additional 20,000 sqm ready for fit-out works of tenant companies.
Romania bans TV and street advertising for electronic cigarettes, vapesRomanian president Klaus Iohannis approved the law prohibiting any form of audiovisual advertising for electronic cigarettes, including Vape devices or heated tobacco devices. The law also extends these restrictions to all products containing tobacco or nicotine (including nicotine pouches). (...)