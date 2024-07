Romania Expected To See Lowest Corn Harvest In Years in 2024

Romania Expected To See Lowest Corn Harvest In Years in 2024. Romania’s corn production will be about 7 milion tons in 2024, lower than the USDA and European Commission’s forecasts of 10.8 million tons and 10.6 million tons, analysts say, according to the latest public reports. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]