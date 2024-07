Tosmur Group’s Starch Plant In Medgidia Expects 5% Higher Revenue In 2024

The starch factory in Medgidia, inaugurated by the Türkiye's Tosmur Group in 2022, expects its revenue to grow by 5% this year, after having overshot the EUR100 million mark last year, with business coming from the export of production. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]