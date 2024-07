Two US bombers land in Romania to join Bomber Task Force

Two US bombers land in Romania to join Bomber Task Force. Two US Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft landed at the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airbase in Romania on Sunday, July 21, to join the Bomber Task Force 24-4. This marks the first time US strategic bomber aircraft have operated out of Romania, the US Air Force in Europe said. While flying in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]