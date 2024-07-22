 
Romania’s Dracula Film Festival opens competition registrations for 2024 edition
Romania’s Dracula Film Festival opens competition registrations for 2024 edition.

Dracula Film Festival launched the short and feature film competitions on horror, sci-fi, thriller, supernatural, dark comedies, animation, experimental, or cult films for its 12th edition. Bra?ov will host the 2024 edition between October 30 and November 3. Dracula Film Festival has four (...)

Romanian Cristian M?celaru to conduct French National Orchestra during Olympic Games opening ceremony Romanian Cristian M?celaru, the artistic director of the "George Enescu" International Competition and Festival, will conduct the Orchestre National de France at the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris. "I never thought in my life that I would have this opportunity. It’s a very (...)

Only 6.5% of mayors in Romania are women, analysis shows Only 207 women were elected as mayors in Romania in the June 9 local elections, representing 6.51% of the total 3,179 mayors, according to an analysis by Women for a Better Society, a non-governmental organization advocating for women's rights and gender equality. Moreover, only 3,606 women (...)

Romanian Bogdan Mure?anu's feature debut joins Venice Film Festival competition lineup Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, the first fiction feature written and directed by Bogdan Mure?anu, was selected in the Orizzonti competition section of the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. The 81st edition of the event will take place between August 28 and (...)

Flanco Relocates to SkyTower Bucharest, Romania's tallest building Flanco Retail, one of Romania’s leading retailers of electronic and household appliances, announces the move of its headquarters to SkyTower, the tallest building in the country and a notable sustainable landmark in Bucharest. Starting in July, Flanco occupies the entire 11th floor of (...)

CEC Bank Grants RON112M Credit Facility To Medex Vital Serv SRL To Develop Cancer Hospital Project CEC Bank has contributed with RON112.6 million credit facility to the development of the Medex Cancer Hospital project, which has been recently inaugurated in Sangeorgiu de Mures.

Dorna Medical Opens Radiology Center In Borsa, Maramures Dorna Medical, a Romanian business on the private healthcare and lab services market, founded by entrepreneurs Rodica and Roman Boca, has opened a new center in Borsa, in Romania's northern region of Maramures.

Nobis invests EUR 28 mln in 28-villa project in northern Bucharest, plans another residential development from 2025 Real estate developer Nobis Group, owned by Marius Busu, will deliver by the end of this year the first phase of the luxury residential project Nobis Gardens, with a total estimated market value of EUR 28 million. The project will comprise 28 luxury villas close to Pipera Lake, and the second (...)

 


