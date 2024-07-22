Romanian students end International Mathematical Olympiad with gold, silver and bronze medals

Romanian students end International Mathematical Olympiad with gold, silver and bronze medals. Romanian students claimed one gold, four silver, and one bronze medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 65th edition was held in Bath, the UK, from July 11 to 22. Pavel Ciurea from the International Informatics High School in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]