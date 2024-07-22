Red Point Software Solutions Acquires Ness Technologies Ro, Part Of Ness Digital Engineering

Red Point Software Solutions Acquires Ness Technologies Ro, Part Of Ness Digital Engineering. Red Point Software Solutions, a Romanian company specialized in providing IT services and solutions and the only SAP Platinum partner in Romania, is acquiring Ness Technologies Ro, part of Ness Digital Engineering, present on multiple markets globally, representatives said in a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]