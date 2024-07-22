Eight Romanian companies included in latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 ranking

Eight Romanian companies included in latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500 ranking. Redbee Software, DRUID, Questo, Ascendia, FintechOS, Pentest-Tools.com, Kinderpedia, and Nestor are the eight Romanian companies included in the latest Deloitte EMEA Technology Fast 500, the ranking of the fastest-growing technology companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]