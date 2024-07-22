Re?ele Electrice Companies Get RON1B Worth Of Loans To Refinance And Finance Investment Programs

Re?ele Electrice Companies Get RON1B Worth Of Loans To Refinance And Finance Investment Programs. Retele Electrice companies, part of the PPC Group, signed credit agreements worth RON1 billion with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Banca Transilvania, BCR and ING Bank Romania, as part of a syndicated financing in which the EBRD was the consortium leader. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]