Garanti BBVA Leasing Gets EUR10M Loan From EBRD To Support Development Of SMEs In Romania. Garanti BBVA Leasing, part of the Garanti BBVA Group Romania, is signing a new EUR10 million loan agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) to support the development of SMEs in Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]