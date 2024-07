Libra Internet Bank Set To Distribute RON100M Dividends

Libra Internet Bank, which has three bond issues worth a total of EUR48 million (RON250 million) in progress on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, will distribute RON100 million dividends from its unallocated 2023 profit, as the shareholders decided, the lender said in a report published on bvb.ro