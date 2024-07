Hosiery Manufacturer Ciserom Switches To Loss In 2023, Turnover Flat At RON19M

Hosiery Manufacturer Ciserom Switches To Loss In 2023, Turnover Flat At RON19M. Hosiery manufacturer Ciserom in Sebes, Alba County, ended 2023 with a turnover of RON19 million (EUR3.8 million), close to the 2022 level, as per finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]