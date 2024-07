Alevia Ends 2023 With Nearly RON40M Turnover, Double vs RON20M In 2013

Alevia Ends 2023 With Nearly RON40M Turnover, Double vs RON20M In 2013. Dietary supplements producer Alevia, held by entrepreneur Florin Mitocaru, ended 2023 with a turnover of almost RON40 million, double against the RON20 million level reported in 2013, Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily has calculated based on finance ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]