ARIR to launch new instrument evaluating the communication practices of Romanian bond issuers

ARIR to launch new instrument evaluating the communication practices of Romanian bond issuers . The Romanian Investor Relations Association (ARIR) has announced a new methodology for evaluating the communication practices of bond issuers on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). This new VEKTOR by ARIR Bonds indicator, set to launch in 2025, aims to enhance transparency and meet the growing (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]