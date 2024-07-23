Romanian VC Early Game Ventures invests EUR 1 mln in local AI startup CognySync
Jul 23, 2024
Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) has announced a EUR 1 million pre-seed investment in CogniSync, a pure-AI startup created by a Romanian team of founders. CogniSync is developing a new tool for optimizing workflows as companies and teams scale by surfacing internal best (...)
