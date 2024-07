SISAF: Sibiu’s Street Art Tour now totals 120 murals

SISAF: Sibiu’s Street Art Tour now totals 120 murals. The 10th-anniversary edition of the Sibiu International Street Art Festival (SISAF) ended recently, adding 3 new large-scale murals and 7 art installations to the city's Street Art Tour. The open-air gallery now totals 120 murals and 13,800 square meters of color. This year's edition featured (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]