CEC Bank Grants RON112M Credit Facility To Medex Vital Serv SRL To Develop Cancer Hospital Project. CEC Bank has contributed with RON112.6 million credit facility to the development of the Medex Cancer Hospital project, which has been recently inaugurated in Sangeorgiu de Mures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]