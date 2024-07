Dorna Medical Opens Radiology Center In Borsa, Maramures

Dorna Medical Opens Radiology Center In Borsa, Maramures. Dorna Medical, a Romanian business on the private healthcare and lab services market, founded by entrepreneurs Rodica and Roman Boca, has opened a new center in Borsa, in Romania's northern region of Maramures. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]