Flanco Leases 1,150 Sqm Of Space In Bucharest’s SkyTower Office Building, Romania’s Tallest. Computer and electronics retailer Flanco, the second largest actor in the local sector by turnover, has relocated its headquarters to the Sky Tower office building in capital city Bucharest, the tallest building in Romania, held by Raiffeisen Property Holding International. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]