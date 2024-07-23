Nobis invests EUR 28 mln in 28-villa project in northern Bucharest, plans another residential development from 2025

Nobis invests EUR 28 mln in 28-villa project in northern Bucharest, plans another residential development from 2025. Real estate developer Nobis Group, owned by Marius Busu, will deliver by the end of this year the first phase of the luxury residential project Nobis Gardens, with a total estimated market value of EUR 28 million. The project will comprise 28 luxury villas close to Pipera Lake, and the second (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]