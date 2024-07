First dolphin calf born in captivity in Romania dies

First dolphin calf born in captivity in Romania dies. Baby, the first dolphin calf born in captivity in Constan?a, Romania, died on Monday, July 22, as reported by the city's dolphinarium in a Facebook post. The calf, born four months ago, died suddenly due to “acute damage to vital organs (primarily the lungs and liver),” explained (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]