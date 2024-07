Only 6.5% of mayors in Romania are women, analysis shows

Only 207 women were elected as mayors in Romania in the June 9 local elections, representing 6.51% of the total 3,179 mayors, according to an analysis by Women for a Better Society, a non-governmental organization advocating for women's rights and gender equality. Moreover, only 3,606 women (...)