Romanian Bogdan Mure?anuâ€™s feature debut joins Venice Film Festival competition lineup

Romanian Bogdan Mure?anuâ€™s feature debut joins Venice Film Festival competition lineup. Anul Nou Care N-a Fost/The New Year That Never Came, the first fiction feature written and directed by Bogdan Mure?anu, was selected in the Orizzonti competition section of the 2024 Venice International Film Festival. The 81st edition of the event will take place between August 28 and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]